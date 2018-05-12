Williams obit

Mr. William Lee Williams Sr., age 47, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 5, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born May 4, 1971 in Goshen, New York to the late David Arthur Williams Sr. and Victoria Lee Cox Williams.

Mr. Williams is survived by five children, Victoria Williams of Jacksonville, NC, William Lee Williams Jr. of Bonifay, FL, Tyfany Williams of Bonifay, FL, David Williams of Bonifay, FL and Lee-Anna Williams of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Annette Geiger of Chipley, FL and Penny Williams of Bonifay, FL; a special cousin, Sandy Williams of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at First Baptist Church Bonifay. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.