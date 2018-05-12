Westville man arrested for drug trafficking

WESTVILLE, Fla. – A search warrant resulted in a trafficking arrest on Friday after investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of methamphetamine and other narcotics from a residence on Mt. Pleasant Road in Westville.

The warrant was executed at the home of Clinton W. Smith, 49, in the early hours of May 11. During the course of the search, investigators discovered a bag containing approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine, another container which held an unknown white substance, 8 bags of marijuana collectively totaling more than 20 grams, and 35 assorted prescription pills which were not in bottles, including Xanax and Diazepam.

Also recovered from the home were 2 sets of digital scales, 8 smoking pipes, several clear bags with meth residue inside, a spoon which had meth residue, new clear baggies, and a total of $2,775 in cash.

Smith later stated to investigations that everything recovered from the home belonged to him

Smith is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of the controlled substance Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.