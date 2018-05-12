Washington County woman arrested for sale of methamphetamine

BONIFAY, Fla. – A Washington County woman is charged with the sale of methamphetamine following a controlled narcotics buy conducted on Thursday, May 10, by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, Hayleydee L. Dykes, 38, of McFatter Avenue in Vernon picked up a source and exchanged methamphetamine for cash. The source was dropped off after the transaction, and the methamphetamine was turned over to investigators.

Investigators were able to conduct a traffic stop on Dykes’ vehicle on Highway 90 in Bonifay, during which she was found to be in possession of the cash provided to the source before the transaction.

Dykes is charged with sale of methamphetamine.