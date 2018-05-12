VHS Sports Awards

Vernon High School held their annual Sports Awards on Friday, May 11, in the VHS auditorium. Guests were welcomed by VHS Principal Brian Riviere. Following the introduction of special guests and the Pledge of Allegiance, the following awards were presented.
- Volleyball – Coach Hood
- Boys & Girls Golf – Coach Simmons
- Cheerleading – Coach Rackley
- Boys Basketball – Coach Register
- Girls Basketball – Coach Simmons
- Weightlifting – Coach Richards
- Softball – Coach Seley
- Baseball – Coach Rudd
- Track – Coach Hoover
- Tennis – Coach Simmons
- Special Award for Jackets Nest – Coach Tranquille
- Football – Coach Tranquille