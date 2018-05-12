Traffic stop in Ebro ends in drug charges

A Vernon man was taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on S.R. 79 near Potter Spring Road.

On May 1, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a WCSO deputy observed a Toyota Camry traveling south on S.R.79 at 80 miles per hour. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop, at which time he noticed the strong odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle.

The driver, identified as David Randal Lackey, 40, of Vernon, FL, was found to be driving with a suspended license. Following a search of Lackey, the deputy discovered a plastic bag of methamphetamine in a metal cylinder which was found in his pocket.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy locating two glass pipes.

Lackey admitted to the deputy that he had used the methamphetamine along with one of the glass pipes just prior to the traffic stop.

Lackey was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

