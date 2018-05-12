Holmes and Washington County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington County as crews perform construction activities.

Holmes County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from the Washington County Line to the Four-Lane east of Banfill Avenue – There may be daytime intermittent lane closures Monday, May 14 as primary turnout construction is performed in relation to the resurfacing project.

– There may be daytime intermittent lane closures Monday, May 14 as primary turnout construction is performed in relation to the resurfacing project. State Road 2 (S.R.) Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge – Preliminary construction activities are set to begin late May. Lane restrictions are not anticipated until June.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to east of S.R. 77 – Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 17 as crews continue drainage work.

– Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 17 as crews continue drainage work. S.R. 77 Multilane – In the coming weeks West Clayton Road will encounter a traffic shift at the intersection of S.R. 77. Temporary pavement will be placed on West Clayton Road and drivers will be shifted on each side of the existing road as crews construct permanent turnouts onto S.R. 77.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.