Two charged with sale of methamphetamine

BONIFAY, Fla. – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of two Bonifay men as the result of a recent controlled narcotics buy.

Randy L. Williams, 24, of Foxworth Road in Bonifay and Thomas Williams, 25, of Highway 177 in Bonifay were arrested earlier this week in the wake of the buy, which was organized by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, Randy Williams met with a source and brought him to a truck where Thomas Williams began discussing with the source the price for providing a “ball.” Randy Williams then completed the transaction by providing a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine to the source, who later indicated they observed a separate large bag of methamphetamine inside the truck during the transaction.

Following the completed narcotics transaction, a warrant was secured and executed for the arrest of both men.

Thomas Williams and Randy Williams are each charged with the sale of methamphetamine.

(Note: The two suspects are NOT related.)