Congressman Dunn announces art competition winner

Marianna High School Student Named Winner

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) announced Madison Retherford of Marianna High School as the winner of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for the Second Congressional District of Florida. Madison’s piece, titled “My sister, Avery,” is a drawing that depicts a young girl in great detail.

“Madison’s ability to draw her sister with such detail truly brings her piece to life. I am looking forward to seeing her art hang in the Capitol for all to see,” said Dr. Dunn. “We have talented young artists across the Second District and I was impressed by all of this year’s participants. It’s inspiring to see the creativity and imagination of our young artists in North Florida.”

This year, Congressman Dunn’s office received 27 submissions from across the district and the competition was judged by local art professionals and teachers. The 2nd Place Winner was a painting by Tori Lane of Suwannee High School and titled “Afterlife,” and the 3rd Place Winner was a painting by Madison Rogers of Marianna High School and titled “Funhouse.”

“I have Dr. Benton to thank for how much I’ve grown since starting high school. The piece that won is of my sister, Avery, and was originally for AP art because of the contrast in black and white. After winning first in state beta, we decided to enter it in this competition and I am super excited to go to Washington D.C. to see it hanging,” said 2018 Winner Madison Retherford.

“Madison entered the art classroom as a freshman with the perfect combination of loving to draw and eagerness to improve her work. It has been a joy to help her grow as an artist and intriguing to see the skill level she has been able to reach in three short years. Madison’s art abilities will continue to grow as she has the mindset of a true artist, always working to improve her skills and loving the process as well as the results. I look forward to seeing her next level of growth as a senior,” said Marianna High School Art Teacher, Dr. Jerri Benton.

The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country. The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with other artwork from across the country. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and since then more than 650,000 young artists have been involved.