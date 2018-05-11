Chipola scholarships in the arts

MARIANNA—The deadline to apply for a music or theatre audition or an art interview for a 2018-19 Chipola College Fine Arts scholarship is June 1. Students should submit the online application as soon as possible to schedule an interview or audition.

The scholarships are available to high school graduates with acceptable academic records and aptitude in music, theatre, and art. Applicants who plan to pursue studies as music, theatre or art majors are eligible to apply for scholarships.

Scholarships in various amounts, up to full tuition and fees, are awarded on the basis of talent and academic record. Scholarship monies are limited. Early application is encouraged. Students may seek additional financial assistance through the college’s Office of Financial Aid and the Chipola Foundation.

Also available for students majoring in music, art or theatre is the Chipola Regional Arts Association Scholarship. This tuition scholarship is awarded on a rotating basis within the five-county Chipola District. This year Calhoun County students are asked to submit applications. A maximum of $1,500 ($750 per semester) will be awarded per academic year for this scholarship. Application deadline for the CRAA Scholarship is April 30.

Online scholarship applications and information concerning the audition process and requirements are available on the college’s website at www.chipola.edu. Select Fine Arts and then Scholarships.

For more information, contact the Fine and Performing Arts Department at 850-718-2257.