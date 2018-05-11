Chipola Foundation offers money for college

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Foundation will award more than $500,000 in scholarships for qualified students who attend the college during the 2018-19 school year.

Scholarships are available for a variety of majors. The Fall Application Deadline is Wednesday, June 6. Visit www.chipola.edu/foundation for a listing of scholarships.

To be eligible for a particular scholarship, students must satisfy all of the requirements outlined in the scholarship description. Scholarships awarded through the Chipola Foundation are supported by private donations with scholarship criteria set by the donors.

To apply, complete the scholarship application(s) and submit the required attachments listed on the application by 4 p.m. on June 6. Applicants who require assistance with the application process are encouraged to apply early and contact the Chipola Foundation office staff for help prior to the deadline week.

Completed scholarship packages for scholarships offered through the Chipola Foundation may be delivered or mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, Florida 32446. Applications for scholarships awarded through other organizations are mailed to the addresses indicated in each scholarship description. Applicants who are awarded scholarships will be notified by mail.

For questions, contact the Foundation at (850) 718-2445 or e-mailoliverg@chipola.edu.