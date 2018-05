Chipola Automotive Instructor John Gardner was invited by Innovation Performance Technologies to race their Mustang GT/S “S” model test vehicle for a two 90-minute legs of the 14-hour ChampCar Endurance Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 21. Gardner and his team finished in second in the D class. Gardner made contact with several companies to establish partnerships with the Chipola Automotive program. Video footage of the race is available at https://youtu.be/JeztUCFc8wU.

