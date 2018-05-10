Ribbon cutting for Dom’s Mobile Hut

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Dom’s Mobile Hut on Thursday, May 10. The new business is located at 830 Main Street in Chipley, and is owned by Dominic Garcia. Shea Barber is the store manager and may be contacted at 850-209-3925.

The business sells every Verizon related phone, phone and tablet accessories, and provides “truly unlimited internet.” Technicians are available to perform phone repair (almost always same day service). They offer services for Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Page Plus, and Rok Mobile. Hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free smart phones with activation. Guaranteed financing. Samsung, IPhone, Motorola, LG phones available.