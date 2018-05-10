Report of possible home invasion ends in arrest

A man was taken into custody after Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible home invasion.

Just before noon on Thursday, April 26th, a woman reportedly armed herself with a .38 caliber handgun before retreating to a closet with her two-week-old infant as a man began to beat on her door, attempting to gain entry.

As deputies arrived on scene, the subject, later identified as 28-year-old Travis Ryan Rogers of Panama City, FL, was going through the vehicle parked in the yard of the residence. Deputies quickly detained Rogers, at which time they contacted an owner of the residence confirming she and her child were safe.

During the investigation, WCSO also learned Rogers had 5 active warrants out of Bay County for charges of drug possession, failure to appear for court, and violation of state probation for previous charges pertaining to drugs, weapons, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Rogers was arrested without further incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petit theft.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.