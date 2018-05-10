Chipola’s Spring Dean’s List announced

MARIANNA— A total of 292 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring Semester 2018.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Lyndon Davis.

Altha—Christian Bay, Breeanna Bennett, Steven Cherry, Brandee Eady, Deborah Graham, Claudia Griswell, Melody Holt, Sawyer O’Bryan, Caylynn Reeder.

Blountstown—Citlali Gutierrez, Jennifer Snowden, Lana Wood, Anna Gillis.

Bonifay—Brionna Arrant, Chandra Cooper, Holly Corne, Jamie Dean, Cameron Moore Kendra Moses, Austin Pauley, Kayla Purkey, Melea Smith, Martina Steverson, Sierra Taylor, Madison Vallandingham, Sarah Vickery, Isabella Wilson.

Bristol—Allison Myers.

Chipley—Kellie Coatney, Hannah Coleman, Alexis Fritz, Cameron Goff, Celina Jones, Mackenzie Miles, Whitley Pettis, Shane Sapp, Ansleigh Walters, Kathleen Weber.

Clarksville—William Woodham.

Cottondale—Jenna Cartwright, Katelyn McBride, Thomas Jordan Strader, Gracie Zick.

Graceville—Dustin Evans, Caitlin Granger, Lauralyn Jernigan, Kelli Messer, Sara Smith, Garrett Steverson.

Grand Ridge—Allison Brown, Baylee Childs, Allie McCord.

Greenwood—Savana Carter, Caroline Gilley, Tamarique Jones.

Hosford—Ann Brown, Bailey Singletary.

Kinard—Jessie West.

Malone—James Calloway, Courtney Harrell, Joseph Land.

Marianna—Angie Carpenter, Brittany Carr, Timothy Clair, Jack Craven, Kaitlyn Foster, Ezekiel Hardy, Maxwell Harrell, Cheyenne Hartzog, Nakeysha Holden, Hunter Hutton, Madison Kincaid, Chelsea Kuhajda, Marrah Mclain, Shawn Palmer, Mathew Pelham, Chelsey Pettis, Ryan Reed, Thomas Rudolph, Valerie Sims, Luke Weaver, Sarah Yoder, Michael Young.

Sneads—Alexis Hall, Garrett McDaniel, Caleb Reed.

Westville—Jacob Sumner.

Out of District—Jacea McWaters, and Savannah Shelley of Ashford, Ala.; Kadrian Russ of Buford, Ga.; Allison Cort of Chattahoochee; Shaela Gardner of Cordova, Tenn.; Jordan Asbell and James Ervin ofCrawfordville; Payton Kirkland of Dothan, Ala.; Krystal Goodman of Long Beach, Miss.; Lacey Sanders ofMagnolia Tex.; Savannah Chorn of Slocomb, Ala.; Nana Sule, of Nigeria; Alex Speights and Joseph Wolfberg of Tallahassee.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford—Savannah Clemmons, Joanie Fox, Lindsay Miller.

Altha—Nolon Bean, Sarah Liffick, Rachel Margrill, Samantha Potter, Kami Presley, Sarah Ratis, Morgan Roberts, Chaddie Sapp.

Bascom—Elijah Conrad, Devon Southwell.

Blountstown—Hayden White, William McCroan, Jack Weiler, Mary Williams, Kristi Yoder.

Bonifay—Austin Burk, Bailey Foxworth, Kendal Guthrie, Brock Harris, Haley Helms, Richard Jackson, Cheyenne Mayo, Savannah Messer, Heather Nelson, Mollie Niemi, Victoria Steverson, Kelsey Stewart, Nicholas Stewart, Toni Stewart, Jessica Vergara, Madison White, Allison Williams.

Bristol—Michael Marotta, Hannah Sansom.

Campbellton—Nakia Donald, Hannah White.

Caryville—Sara English, Whitney White.

Chipley—Richard Adkison, Tea’ Creamer, Elizabeth Fleener, Mattea Harbour, Danielle Henry, Lauryl Hinson, Caitlin Hogue, Melissa Kathman, Alexandra Kellner, Skyler Leonberger, Morgan McKenzie, Seth Pemberton, Caleb Rogers, Austin Sapp, Savannah Schaubhut, Antonique Sharpe, Jared Waldrip, Charles Whitaker, Colby Williams.

Clarksville—Linda Nichols, Sheryl Smith.

Cottondale—Brittany Dominguez, Brendon Hales, Cianna Harris, Kennedy Harris, Allie Hinson, Joshua Johnson, Madison Kent, Baylen McClenny, Alexis Parish, Taajwar Pope, Arielle Rhodes, Silas Swint.

Cypress—Adin Domen, Mara Elmore.

Graceville—Daniel Berry, Hayden Church, Clark Dohrenwend, Korbin Haller, Bethany Kerr, Blake Kerr, Brady Powell, Zalexious Slack, Lauryn Smith, Samantha Snell, Caleb Watford, Maura Watford.

Grand Ridge—Dustin Alexander, Shanna Carpenter, Tabitha Conrad, To Anh Darbyshire, Haley Dime, Ashlyn Harris, Crystal Hernandez, Christopher Johnson, Jason Johnson, Brianna McDonald, Jade Mullinax, Hillary Oliver, Amber Wester-Johnson.

Greenwood—Tazjhani Baker, Walter Caldwell, Kendra Clayton, Tyler Henry, Kayla Odom, Christy Peeler, Yakira Taylor.

Hosford—Emily Todd.

Malone—Alyssa Cross, Murphy Doelman.

Marianna—Tanner Andress, Ronald Angerbrandt, Dakota Baggett, Danielle Baker, Paul Bamberg, Marcus Bishop, Natalie Cornwell, Sarah Deese, Priscilla Finch, Desarae Grissett, Rebecca Hagerty, Kaytlin Harris, Kirsti Harris, Kyle Hix, Thomas Hoff, Sydney Jansen, Mary Johnson, Garrett Kilpatrick, Matthew Lent, Daniel Lewis, Derik Lipford, Sherri Lipford, Zachary Malone, Jessica McCardle, Eron Milton, Kalvin Peterson, Elaine Pfister, James Reiff, Chase Roberts, Abigail Rushing, Kristopher Sampson, Scott Smith, Matthew Suggs, Tanner Turnmire, Jackson Van Huss, Joshua Wynn.

Sneads—Kayla Edwards, Sierra McNeil, Mikayla Rabon.

Vernon—Clayton Taylor.

Westville—Kaitlyn Carroll, Mallory Vann.

Out of District—Taylor Harper and Tiffany McAdams of Ashford Ala.; Uriah Godfrey, Djimon Gray, Kaitlyn Miller, Samantha Rabon, and Kirsten Smith of Chattahoochee; Victor Spooner of Colquitt, Ga.; Alexander Webb of Columbia, Tenn.; Lawrencia Moten of Crofton, Md.; Andrew Grogan of Cumming, Ga.; Pape Diop of Senegal; Ashleigh Braswell, Lauren Golden, Elizabeth Hall, Dazia Jett, and Mary Keyton ofDothan, Ala.; Connor Kehl Eden of Prairie, Minn.; Candela Figueroa of Argentina; Melany Sheldon of Italy, Elizabeth Moore of Gordon, Ala.; Ally Williams of Havana; Adrian Myers of Lancaster, Pa; Ally Clegg and Sydney Mclain of Leesburg, Ga.; Tobias Howard of Lithonia, Ga.; Keishawn Brewton of Lyman, S.C.; Kayla Parrish of Lynn Haven; Courtney Williamsonbey of Orlando; Gabriella Williams of Oviedo; Landry Tharp of Ozark, Ala.; Shiree Grinrod and Charlene Miles of Panama City Beach; Morgan McCullough of Seattle, Wash.; Zachary Chorn of Slocomb, Ala.; Cheikh Faye of Senegal; Trevor Holloway of Venice.