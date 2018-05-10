Chipola Softball finishes second at state

LONGWOOD, FL—The Chipola College softball team finished second in the FCSAA State Tournament, beating Seminole, 4-1, on May 7. The win gives Chipola a berth to the NJCAA National Tournament, May 16-19, in St. George, Utah.

In the Seminole game on May 7, Chipola’s Barbara Woll and Jordenne Gaten both had two hits each. Candela Figueroa, Ally Clegg, Melany Sheldon and Bobbie Morris each had one hit. Krystal Goodman and Morgan Goree pitched for the Lady Indians. Goodman had four strikeouts and Goree had three.

On May 5, Chipola lost to Florida Southwestern, 2-1, in the State Championship game to finish as runner-up in the tournament. “Offensively we didn’t put enough together to beat a good team,” said associate head coach Jimmy Hendrix. Goodman pitched the first five innings with four strikeouts. Goree relieved Goodman in the fifth and recorded one strikeout.

The Lady Indians beat Central Florida 3-1 in 8 innings on May 4. Chipola beat Eastern Florida State, 7-6, in the first round on May 3.

Several Chipola players were named to the FCSAA All-Tournament Team: Infield—Bobbie Morris; Outfield—Jordenne Gaten; Pitchers—Krystal Goodman, Morgan Goree.

Chipola also had six players on the FCSAA All-State Team. First-Team: Infield—Alexis Grampp; At-Large—Morgan Goree; Catcher—

Candela Figeroa; Pitcher—Krystal Goodman; Second-team: Infield—Bobbie Morris; Outfield—Barbara Woll and Pitcher of the Year—Krystal Goodman.

Head Coach Belinda Hendrix and Jimmy Hendrix, Associate Head Coach, were named Panhandle Coaches of the Year. Candela Figeroa was named Panhandle Player of the Year. The freshman outfielder has 54 stolen bases and is hitting .462 with 7 homeruns. Krystal Goodman was named Panhandle Pitcher of the Year. She is 18-0 on the year with a 0.41 ERA.

Chipola is Panhandle Conference Champion and was first in both the state and national polls for most of the season. The Lady Indians were unbeaten through the first 44 games of the season.

The NJCAA National Tournament will take place from May 16-19 in St. George, Utah. More info here: http://www.njcaa.org/sports/sball/2017-18/div1/national_championship/index.