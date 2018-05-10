Chipola Indians headed to state baseball tournament

MARIANNA– The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (38-12, 18-6) are headed to the FCSAA State Tournament as Panhandle Conference Champions for a fifth straight year.

Chipola plays Miami-Dade in the first round of the FCSAA State Tournament, Friday, May 11, at 3 p.m. (CST) at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

A webcast is at http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_baseball_tournament Deep South Sports will broadcast Chipola’s games on WJAQ-100.9 FM in Marianna. The double-elimination tournament continues through May 15.

The Panhandle Conference Champion Chipola Indians cleaned up in conference awards this season with 10 players named to the Coaches’ All-Conference Team, coach of the year and three players-of-the-year in four categories.

Panhandle Coach of the Year is Jeff Johnson. Pitcher of the Year is Andrew Grogan. Max Guzman is Player of the Year, and Julio Carrion is Defensive Player of the Year.

Chipola’s First-Team All-Conference selections include: Phillip Sanderson, Max Guzman, Edmond Americaan, Andrew Grogan, Morgan McCullough and Francisco Urbaez.

Chipola’s Second-Team All-Conference picks are: Trevor Holloway, Jared Howell, Alex Webb and Julio Carrion.

The Indians are led in hitting by Max Guzman with a .450 batting average with 14 homeruns. Edmond Americaan is hitting .446.

Phillip Sanderson (9-1) and Andrew Grogan (7-1) lead the Indians’ pitching staff. Sanderson has a 2.69 ERA. Grogan has a 2.08 ERA with 2 saves.

Chipola (18-6) is the Panhandle Conference Champion. Tallahassee (13-11) is the runner-up in the conference.

The Indians are the number three team in the state poll and number 17 in the NJCAA National Poll.