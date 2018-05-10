A victory for the world

courtesy of The White House, 1600 Daily

At 2:26 a.m. ET, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived at Joint Base Andrews, bringing home three Americans who had been held in North Korea. Upon initial examination, the three appeared to be in good physical condition and were able to walk on the plane without assistance. President Trump was there to greet them.

“They are really three incredible people,” the President said from Joint Base Andrews. “And the fact that we were able to get them out so soon was really a tribute to a lot of things, including a certain process that’s taking place right now.”

In another major step, President Trump announced minutes ago that he will meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

“This is a proud and memorable moment for America,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement. “Our Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did a remarkable job overseeing the release of Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim, and Kim Hak Song – and to them I say: safe travels and welcome home.”