Tensley obit

Mr. Leo Tensley, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2018. He was 74 years old.

Leo was born on July 22, 1943 in Washington County, Florida to the late Mr. Sylvester and Mrs. Leatha Tensley. He was a construction worker by trade.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Lula Tensley; three sons: Ansell Tensley, Tommy Tensley and Leo Tensely, Jr.; one daughter: Kris Tinsley; two grandchildren; two sisters: Barbara Morris (Jake) and Angela Houston (Robert); aunt: Margie Brown; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Leo’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, May 12, 2018 from the sanctuary of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church in Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Lina Ellis, Rev. Larry Brown, and Bishop David C. Mack, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Church Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be from 11 AM – 9 PM, Friday, May 11, 2018 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.