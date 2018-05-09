FDOH honors registered school nurses

TALLAHASSEE—By commemorating May 9, 2018, as Florida’s School Nurse Day, the Florida Department of Health is honoring more than 1,177 registered professional school nurses serving Florida’s 2,801,978 million students.

“This special day is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of Florida’s registered professional school nurses,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. “We know that healthy students are better learners, and Florida’s hardworking school nurses are dedicated to minimizing all health barriers to learning that public school students might face. The Governor’s proclamation serves as a reminder of the important role school nurses play in ensuring the long-term health and success of our students.”

During the 2016-2017 school year, a total of 724,573 chronic and complex student health conditions were reported by local school health programs. Also during the 2016-2017 school year, Florida’s school nurses and the staff they supervise provided 26,154,777 health services in Florida’s schools. These school nurses are employed by local school districts, county health departments and community partners.

The work of these school nurses includes supervision of licensed practical nurses, health aides, and school staff; and services that range from vision and hearing screenings to complex medical procedures, medication administration, sick care, first aid and prevention of communicable diseases. The Department and the Florida Department of Education collaborate to help districts implement the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model. This model focuses on youth, addressing critical education and health outcomes, organizing collaborative actions and initiatives that support students, and strongly engaging community resources.

School nurses develop individualized health care plans for students with health conditions to ensure they receive needed services, referrals and resources to reduce health barriers to learning. These health care plans promote health equity so the students of all socioeconomic, racial and ethnic backgrounds have the same opportunity to enjoy their highest level of health.

Read Governor Rick Scott’s proclamation declaring May 9 as Florida’s School Nurse Day.