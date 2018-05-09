The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

– General Election. This resolution approves the general election qualifying dates of June 11-15, 2018, and election dates of August 7, 2018, and if necessary August 21, 2018. CRA Residential Improvement Grant Program – Chipley Redevelopment Agency. This provides up to $1,500 per approved project for residential improvements.

Discussion was held on Impact Fee Schedule and Alcohol Ordinance.