Brown obit

Mr. Lorenzo Brown, native of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2018 in the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center of Panama City, Florida. He was 77 years old.

Lorenzo was born on February 25, 1941 to the late Mr. George & Mrs. Sylvester Brown in Washington County, Florida. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida and a retiree from the Bay Line Railroad Company.

He leaves to cherish his memories six (6) brothers: Clarence Brown (Fannie D., deceased), Henry Smith (Mary), Willie Smith (Geraldine), Bass Smith, Willie Brown (Betty), and Lenard Brown (Phyllis); three (3) sisters: Arlene Butler (Chester), Vida Campbell (John) and Hilda Middleton; god-daughter: Debra White; devoted friends: Ella Cobb, and Harvey Lee Douglas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Lorenzo’s Life will be held 2 PM CST, Saturday, May 12, 2018 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church in Vernon, Florida with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown, Rev. Woodrow Wilson, Rev. Wade Brown, Jr. Bishop W.A. Potter, Sr., Rev. Richard Peterson, and Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens in Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM CST, Friday, May 11, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.