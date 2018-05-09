BCF Music and Worship Division leads chapel

One thing that makes The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville unique is not only the academic excellence but also the genuine desire to cultivate spiritual growth in the lives of the students. BCF provides many opportunities and innovative programs to support this vision; one of them is the services held at 10:00 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel Monday through Wednesday each week.

A normal chapel service would feature a time of musical praise and worship followed by a message delivered by an invited guest speaker or professor. However, this past week’s services looked a little different. The Music and Worship Division at BCF did a wonderful job at planning all of the chapel events for the week.

On Monday, the BCF College Choir and Orchestra provided an incredible time of worship with a sneak peek performance of the Resurrection Night of Worship event held on Monday, May 7. Song selections included Shout Hosanna, Come Behold the Wondrous Mystery, Death was Arrested, O Praise the Name (Anastasis), and Forever.

God provided beautiful weather on Tuesday as the Music and Worship Division held chapel outside, under the gazebo. An amazing time of worshipful celebration as students soaked in the gorgeous view of God’s creation. The praise team led the congregation of students, staff, and faculty in a powerful set of worship songs, blending the old song favorites with the new.

The chapel events concluded Wednesday as the BCF Jazz Band performed a series of smooth, melodious songs. The service included solos highlighting each of the talented members of the Jazz Band, as well as a few hymns led by BCF Professor of Music Ron Branning. It was brought to a standing close with a special performance of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” by BCF student Dillon Rykard.

It was a delightful week of praise and worship by the Music and Worship Division of BCF. Next week, we will be in high anticipation as we prepare for the English Department’s Annual Play on Tuesday night, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. and then Graduation on Friday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m. followed by the exciting dedication service for the new Teacher Education Building, the Kinchen Center. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information about the upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.