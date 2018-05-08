Westville man charged with sale of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A Westville resident has been arrested as the result of a recent controlled narcotics buy.

John H. “Johnny” Reynolds, 57, was arrested Friday, May 4, in the wake of the buy, which was organized by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, Reynolds agreed to sell approximately 3.75 grams of methamphetamine to a source. Following the completed narcotics transaction at his Highway 179A home, a warrant was secured and executed for Reynolds’ arrest.

Reynolds is charged with the sale of methamphetamine.