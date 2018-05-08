Graceville man arrested after chase and threats to LEO

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic stop conducted by a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 5 escalated into a pursuit and threats made to two law enforcement officers.

As a deputy patrolling the area of Highway 2 began to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle, he additionally observed that the vehicle did not have a tag. The driver, identified as Tyler Wayne Hutto, 26, first refused to pull over but then brought the vehicle to a stop at the intersection of Franklin Road and Highway 173, where he became combative and uncooperative with the deputy.

After Hutto was advised his vehicle would be towed because a computer check revealed it did not have valid insurance, registration, or a tag, he started the vehicle and drove away, leading the deputy on a pursuit that reached the intersection of Culbreath Road and Selma Church Road where Hutto stopped and exited the vehicle to run toward a wooded area.

Hutto was soon apprehended with the assistance of a second deputy and placed into a patrol car, where he began to behave in a violent manner, kicking the door and window and making threats to harm the deputies and their families after stating that he “hates law enforcement.”

Hutto was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, failure to register vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.