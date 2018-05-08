Forehand obit

Mrs. Linda Ann Forehand, age 69, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away May 6, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born November 10, 1948 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late Curry Columbus Carter and Stella Rushing Carter.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Forehand was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Byrd.

Mrs. Forehand is survived by her husband, Billy Malloy Forehand, Sr. of Ponce de Leon, FL; one son, Billy M. Forehand, Jr. of Ponce de Leon, FL; one daughter, Deborah Lynn Lee and husband Steven of Caryville, FL; two sisters, Frances Harrell of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Brenda Brown and husband Roy of Freeport, FL; four grandchildren, Tiffany Birge and husband Daniel, Brittany Lee, Tyler Lee and Toby Forehand; two great-grandchildren, Timber Birge and Nathan Birge.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Old Mt. Zion Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday at Peel Funeral Home.