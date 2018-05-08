Finch obit

Dorothy L. Finch, age 79 of Fountain, FL passed from this life on Saturday morning, May 5, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 1, 1938 in Fountain, FL to the late Daniel and Pearl (Dixon) Taylor.

She is a lifelong resident of the Fountain area and she is a member of the Lighthouse Church of Fountain.

Along with her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert I. Finch, five sisters, Floria Hendrix, Edna Bruner, Ceail Ritcher, Annie Justice, Ginger Walters, two brothers, Buddy Taylor, Joe Taylor.

Survivors include, two daughters, Dorothy Davis and husband Tommy, and Teresa Suggs, one son, Albert Finch and Jannet Rankin, one grandson/son, Michael Anthony Finch and wife Amy, one sister, Linda Davis and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter and lots of loving friends.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at The Lighthouse Church of Fountain, FL at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Elizabeth McCormick officiating. Interment will follow at Sandy Mountain Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

