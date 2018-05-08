Dunn statement on President Trump’s Iran Deal announcement

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement applauding President Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Iran Deal:

“I stand with President Trump in his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has a proven record of state-sponsored terrorism and human rights abuses. Ensuring Iran does not have nuclear capabilities should remain a top priority. Unfortunately, the Iran nuclear deal did nothing to hinder the country’s ability to obtain these weapons and they continue to enrich uranium, which is explicitly forbidden in the deal.

“Further, President Obama entered into this agreement as an executive action behind closed doors and it was not a treaty. It was never voted on in the Senate. It has done nothing to inhibit this terror-ridden regime in Iran from causing terror and unrest throughout the world.

“I commend President Trump for keeping his promise and I continue to support stronger sanctions against Iran. We can and should make a better deal.”