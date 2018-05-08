Ditto obit

Mr. Russell Lee Ditto Sr., age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 6, 2018 at his home. He was born February 25, 1938 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late William Russell Ditto and Ruth Elizabeth Marsh Ditto.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ditto was preceded in death by four siblings, Cathy, Donald, Raymond and Bruce.

Mr. Ditto is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Ditto of Bonifay, FL; three sons, Russell Lee Ditto Jr. and wife Bonnie of Elizabeth City, NC, Thomas Ditto of Elizabeth City, NC and Steven Ditto of Cambridge, OH; two daughters, Lisa Ditto and Lori Hogan both of Bonifay, FL; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; extended family, Daniel Wesserling, Kathi Rogers, Christina Davis and Amanda Hinson; two brothers, John and Robert and six sisters, Nancy, Cynthia, Margaret, Jan, Naomi and Patricia; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, May 12, 2018, at New Hope Baptist Church in Holmes County Florida. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.