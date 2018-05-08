Cooper obit

James Horace Cooper Jr., age 38, went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2018 in Suwannee County.

JJ was born on February 11, 1980 in Mobile, Alabama to James Horace Cooper Sr. and Elizabeth McGuff Cooper. He had recently become an ordained pastor of the Pentecostal Faith. He was an avid outdoorsman and was known as a very loving person who cared deeply about his family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Catherine Roy; paternal grandmother: Cora Cooper.

He is survived by his mother: Elizabeth Cooper and husband Thomas Jackson of Cottondale, Florida; father: James Cooper Sr. and wife Janet of Mobile, Alabama; maternal grandfather: Bill McGuff of Mobile, Alabama; paternal grandfather: George Cooper of Mobile, Alabama; son: Jared Elmore of Compass Lake, Florida; daughters: Alexis Cooper of Chipley, Florida, Kya Knapp of Mobile, Alabama; brothers: Christopher Cooper and fiance Sierra Tyus of Marianna, Florida, Anthony Cooper of Mobile, Alabama; sisters: Jaime Cooper and fiance Mitchell Rivera of Alford, Florida, Danielle Kightlinger of Greenwood, Mississippi, Alicia McCroan and husband Jeremy of Sneads, Florida, Madison Cooper of Mobile, Alabama; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 1P.M. Friday, May 11, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Daniel Griffin officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.