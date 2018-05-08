CHS Sports Banquet

Chipley High School held their Spring Sports Banquet on May 7 at the Ag Center in Chipley. Awards were presented for Male Athlete of the Year, Jason Cook, and Female Athlete of the Year, Baylee Steele, as well as in the following areas:

Girls Basketball ; coaches: Kim Tuel (head), Xa Henderson (asst.), Chris Welch (asst.)

; coaches: Kim Tuel (head), Xa Henderson (asst.), Chris Welch (asst.) Boys Basketball ; coaches: Mike Gates (head), Jesse Carter (asst.)

; coaches: Mike Gates (head), Jesse Carter (asst.) Cheer ; coaches: Abby Register (varsity), Monica Roberts (JV)

; coaches: Abby Register (varsity), Monica Roberts (JV) Weightlifting ; coaches: Allen Ellis (boys), Allison Montezuma (girls)

; coaches: Allen Ellis (boys), Allison Montezuma (girls) Softball ; coaches: Sacher Dickson (head), Allison Montezuma (asst.)

; coaches: Sacher Dickson (head), Allison Montezuma (asst.) Baseball ; coaches: Andy Compton (head), Jesse Carter (asst.)

; coaches: Andy Compton (head), Jesse Carter (asst.) Track; coaches: Blake Wilson (head), Kevin Smith (asst.)

Dinner was provided by Tiger 100.