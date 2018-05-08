Bonifay man arrested on meth charges after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A Bonifay resident is facing felony drug and other charges after an attempted traffic stop on Monday turned into a pursuit.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the Ten Mile Road area in Esto on May 7 when they attempted to stop a black Dodge pickup for traffic-related infractions. The driver, later identified as Jerry Rae Bodie, 42, of Bonifay, refused to stop and instead continued north on Highway 79 toward Alabama.

During the pursuit, Bodie was observed throwing a bag from the vehicle before turning onto Alabama County Road 9, driving erratically until coming to a stop and being taken into custody at the intersection of CR 9 and CR 4.

The bag thrown from the vehicle was later retrieved and searched. The bag’s contents included several grams of methamphetamine, needles, a set of scales, and several rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

Bodie was arrested and transported to the Geneva County Jail where he signed a waiver of extradition. He was then transported to the Holmes County Jail, where he was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.