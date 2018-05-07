Smith obit

James Comer Smith, 83, of Marianna, passed peacefully at his home, Saturday, May 5, 2018. James was born on April 26, 1935 to the late Comer and Ethel Smith.

He is a lifelong resident of Marianna, FL where he graduated from Marianna High School. On October 15, 1961, he joined the Army National Guard, 144th Transport. He served 4 years and was called to active duty during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the National Guard, he worked with Florida Public Utilities for 42 years as a warehouse store keeper and served as Union Job Steward. James was a member of the Lake Seminole Bassmasters of Jackson County for 46 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served in several duties of the church and was a member of E.L. Howell’s Sunday School class.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Comer and Ethel Smith; his wife and mother of his children, Emma Jane Smith; one brother, Ralph David Smith; one son, James Michael Smith; and one granddaughter, Scarlet Jane Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gilmore Smith; daughter, Alisa Smith Davis; two sisters, Margaret Pagels and Carolyn Glass (Jerry); one brother, Herbert Smith (Hilda); grandchildren, Stephanie Melvin (Donnie), Tabitha Barfield, and James Daniel Sergel; six great grandchildren, Coby Adkins, Aaliyah Smith-Benefield, Karissa Mercer, Shianna Benefield, Karlee Mercer, and Kaleb Melvin.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Trinity Baptist Church.