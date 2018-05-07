Open auditions announced for Charlotte’s Web

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Charlotte’s Web on June 11 and 12 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Charlotte’s Web will take the stage August 3-4 at 7:00 p.m.

Written by E.B. White and directed by Kevin Russell, this classic story of loyalty, trust and sacrifice will come to life in this live-action adaptation. Fern is one of the only two living beings who sees that Wilbur is a special animal as she raises him, the runt of the litter, into a terrific and radiant pig. As Wilbur moves into a new barn, he begins a second profound friendship with the most unlikely of creatures – a spider named Charlotte. Their bond inspires the animals around them to become a family. When the news that Wilbur’s days are numbered, it seems that only a miracle will save his life. A determined Charlotte, who sees miracles in the ordinary, spins words into her web in an effort to convince the farmer that Wilbur is “some pig” and worth saving. This play is presented by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Audition packets will be available online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.