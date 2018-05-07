Bryan obit

Ronald W. Bryan, age 76, passed from this life Monday, May 7, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center. He was born in Polk County, Florida on March 18, 1942 to Woodrow W. and Mary Helen (Commerford) Bryan.

Ronald retired from West Point Stevens Factory and served in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Bryan Lemke and husband Rich; one brother, Joe Bryan; one sister, Donna Faye Bryan; one granddaughter, Elizabeth; and one great grandson, Jude.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

