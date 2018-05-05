Women’s Conference at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist

The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 816 Sunday Road, where the Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson is the pastor, will be having their Third Annual Women’s Conference. This year’s theme is: “Arise! Women Of Faith: Awaken The Virtue Inside You.” (Isaiah 52:2)

The conference will open May 18 with Helen Pollock of Greenwood teaching “Follow God’s Lead” at 6 p.m. and Pastor Sandra Jones of Grant Tabernacle AME Church as the preacher.

May 19 at 9 a.m. Minister Virginia Broadnax of Crestview will teach the class entitled “Engage Your Faith” and Lillie Lawrence of Graceville will instruct on “Find Higher Ground.”

Women’s Day will be on Sunday, May 20, at 11 a.m. Evangelist Segrid Reed of Marianna will be the preacher.

For registration and further information, please contact Katherleen McDougald Nelson at (850) 638-7675.