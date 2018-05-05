Mr. George Tex West, age 80, of Westville, Florida passed away May 5, 2018 at his home. He was born January 29, 1938 in Westville, Florida to the late Tom and Jewell Brazile West.

In addition to his parents, Mr. West was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann West and two sons, Mark Raetzel and Mike Raetzel.

Mr. West is survived by four sons, Kevin Raetzel of Madison, TN, Tommy West and wife Melissa of Westville, FL, Ronnie West and wife Amy of Madison, TN and Charles West and wife Lori of Westville, FL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, May 7, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.