Sheriff speaks with seniors about safe driving

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Tate visited Bethlehem School on Wednesday and spoke with seniors about safe driving practices.

Students learned about what to do if pulled over and gained some insight into the dangers traffic stops can pose for law enforcement officers.

They also learned about the Move Over law, which requires motorists to move over a lane (or slow down if no other lane is available) for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles and wreckers.

Sheriff Tate then reiterated the dangers of distracted driving and answered questions from the students.