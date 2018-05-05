Makin’ Bacon – cured meats class

Thursday, May 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley

This class provides a hands-on opportunity to learn the basics of meat curing. We’ll discuss what types and cuts of meats to choose, food safety and proper handling of raw meats, different curing and brining methods, and the various woods used in smoking. We’ll also include a question-and-answer session to cover any specific issues or concerns.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.