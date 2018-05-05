HCHS Drama to present “Bye, Bye, Birdie”

The Holmes County High School Drama Department will present the musical BYE, BYE, BIRDIE on Friday, May 4, Saturday, May 5, Monday, May 7, Tuesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 10, at the HCHS auditorium beginning at 7:00PM. Doors open at 6:00PM.

The story was inspired by the phenomenon of popular singer Elvis Presley and his draft notice into the Army in 1957. The rock star character’s name, “Conrad Birdie”, is word play on the name of Conway Twitty. Twitty is best remembered today for his long career as a country music star, but in the late 1950s, he was one of Presley’s rock ‘n’ roll rivals.

The year is 1958, and the much-adored rock-and-roll idol — Conrad Birdie — has been drafted into the US army. His songwriter and agent, Albert, and Albert’s secretary and some-time girlfriend, Rosie, hatch a plan for a farewell performance to take place on The Ed Sullivan Show, which they hope will help sell Birdie’s new song “One Last Kiss,” and ultimately save Almaelou records from going under. To cap off the performance, Birdie will actually give ‘one last kiss’ to Kim MacAfee, an avid member of the Conrad Birdie fan club from Sweet Apple, Ohio.

When Albert and Rosie head to Sweet Apple to prepare for Birdie’s arrival, things start to unravel. Kim’s father is star struck at the thought of being on The Ed Sullivan Show with his daughter, and Kim’s new steady, Hugo gets jealous at the thought of Kim kissing Conrad on national television.

The cast includes Hunter White, Sydney Shugars, Bryce Etheridge, Meredith Bailey, Rafael Gell, Lauren Chesnut, Kayleigh Hall, Graften Harcus, Ben Parish, Ian Sallas, Karlee White, Faith Urquhart, Kristen Rushing, Morgan Lee, Cami Hall, Jacob Lee, Hannah Connell, Kristen Johnson, Laura Whitaker, Jason Evans, Nikea Smith, Alexis Ellis, Jalyn Griffin, Emma Ward, Cynthia Brooks, & Paula Dixon.

Hit songs include “Put on a Happy Face,” “One Last Kiss,” “One Boy,” “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” “Kids!” and “Rosie.”

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

For more information, please call HCHS at 547 – 9000.