Harcus obit

Kathryn Rose (Pitchford) Harcus was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on April 23, 2018, three months shy of her 99th birthday.

She was predeceased by her mother Mattie Hall Pitchford, stepfather Earl Slack, son Hubert Clift, sisters Virginia Clift (Jack) and Junetta O’Brien, brother George Pitchford, and nephew Todd Pitchford.

Kate was a devout Christian who set an example by putting others first. Never afraid of a hard day’s work, she generously took on the difficult task of lovingly nursing many at the end of their lives. One of her greatest gifts was her remarkable ability to make people feel better about themselves.

Kate was a grand lady who took great pride in looking spiffy! She was the quintessential “life of the party” and a force of nature, in addition to being quick-witted, intelligent, positive, direct, sincere, and forever-young.

Most recently, she enjoyed simple things like having her glass of buttermilk with cornbread soaking in it for breakfast, watching Jeopardy and looking forward to sitting outside in the sun to “warm her bones”.

Kate loved others and deeply touched those left behind. Her brother Billy Pitchford (Joyce) and niece Pam Kay (Joe) living in Michigan and, importantly, her loyal Florida-family of friends and admirers that she celebrated with during the many happy years she spent living in Caryville. She leaves those in her life wanting more and will be remembered for her infectious laughter and joy!

Please join us to share memories and celebrate her colorful life on May 12th at noon at Lakeview United Methodist Church on Pate Pond Road.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial tributes to Lakeview United Methodist Church, 3007 Griffen Drive, Bonifay, 32425.