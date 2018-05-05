Fresh sausage making class

Thursday, May 15, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay

This class provides a hands-on opportunity to learn the basics of fresh sausage making. We’ll demonstrate the entire process – discuss types of fresh sausages and what types and cuts of meats to choose, selecting your spices, food safety and proper handling of raw meats, and how to properly stuff your sausages. We’ll also include a question-and-answer session to cover any specific issues or concerns.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.