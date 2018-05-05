CHS baseball

The Chipley Tigers baseball team captured the 2018 District Championship Thursday night with a 5-4 victory over the Freeport Bulldogs.

Coming in as the five seed the Tigers ousted the Baker Gators in the play-in game Monday night 13-12. Gauge Carter earned the win in relief of freshman, Ethan Adkison.

In the semi-final matchup, Chipley blasted the top seed, Jay Royals, 11-5. Tucker Alderman was outstanding in 5.3 innings. Jameson Spencer was the starting pitcher.

In front of a raucous home crowd in the final, Chipley rallied for 3 runs in the top of the seventh to win 5-4. Joey Jordan walked with one out and Joe Kuechler followed with an opposite field triple to score Jordan. Kuechler scored the tying run on an errant throw from the outfield. Brian Williams then blistered a single to center that got under the fielders glove all the way to the wall. Williams ended up at third with one out. After a strikeout, Ian Weeks delivered a clutch, two out single to score the final run. In the bottom of the seventh Dominic Bouton closed it out on the mound with three groundouts to end it. Bouton threw the final six innings to earn the win.

This is back-to-back championships for the Tigers. Chipley will host Bozeman in a quarterfinal matchup in Chipley, Wednesday at 7:00. The Tigers won the hard way with 3 wins in 4 nights. Good luck Chipley in the playoffs.