Texas man arrested for meth possession after traffic stop

BONIFAY, Fla. – A Texas man is charged with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Wednesday near the intersection of East Evans and Highway 79.

An investigator stopped Jonathan David Waterhouse, 32, of Wichita Falls, TX, due to an expired tag. As the investigator approached the vehicle, he observed Waterhouse making furtive movements and reaching toward the floorboard.

As the investigator checked Waterhouse’s driver’s license, a Bonifay Police Officer arrived with a K9 which alerted to the presence of narcotics after a free air sniff. A subsequent probable cause search resulted in the discovery of a baggie containing approximately a gram of methamphetamine, located in the area where Waterhouse had previously appeared to be reaching.

Waterhouse was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.