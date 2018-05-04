Taylor obit

Maxie J. Taylor, age 72 of Marianna, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. He was born on December 1, 1945 to the late Cecil and Betty (Finch) Taylor in Holmes County, FL.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Taylor. Survivors include, one brother, Billy Gene Taylor, one sister, Ellen T. Beal, cousin, Marie Williamson and numerous other special cousin, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Wausau Memorial Gardens with Reverend James Lewis officiating.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of the arrangements.

