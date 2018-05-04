Powell obit

Lonzo Edward Powell, 88, of the Dellwood Community, passed away peacefully at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Born in Two Egg, FL on August 27, 1929 to his parents, Flossie and Silas “Son” Powell. He had twelve brothers and sisters, seven living to adulthood. As a young man, Lonzo helped on the family farm in Jackson County, FL. He worked on a state road crew in Marianna before finding work as a carpenter on the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee. He later found carpentry work on major construction projects in many states across the country including the Jim Woodruff Dam in Chattahoochee, FL, Walter F. George Lock and Dam in Fort Gaines, GA, Tom Bigbee Lock and Dam in Tuscaloosa, AL, Millers Ferry Dam in Camden, AL, Claiborne Dam in Monroeville, AL, US Steel Plant in Baytown, TX, ABM Missile Site in Nekoma, ND, and the Farley Nuclear Plant in Columbia, AL. He was also a maintenance worker at Hope School in Marianna, FL and other locations in Jackson County.

He married Ann Hazel Rudland from England in 1957. They lived in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and North Dakota before moving back to Jackson County. They had three children before divorcing in 1978.

He was married to Emmie Ruth Corlee from Alabama in 1989 and they lived in Dellwood, FL until her death in 2008. They were members of Welcome Assembly of God Church in Dellwood.

Lonzo was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Burch, Lois Poole, and Hazeline Mercer; brothers, Howell and Chester; as well as his daughter, Beverly Ann.

He was survived by his sisters, Doris Toole and Lily Cloud; sons, David and Gary; grandson, Marcus; nine nephews and seven nieces.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Welcome Assembly of God Church in Dellwood with Pastor Steven Subel and Reverend A.E. Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at Welcome Assembly of God Church.