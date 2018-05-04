Duffell obit

Mrs. Darlene Elizabeth Duffell, age 73, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 1, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born February 25, 1945 in Troy, Alabama.

Mrs. Duffell is survived by two sons, Robert ‘Tater’ Duffell and wife Genia of Bonifay, FL and Danny Ray Duffell of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Betty Scates of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Dorothy Jean Clements of Slocomb, AL; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.