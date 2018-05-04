Chipola Summer I registration

MARIANNA—Chipola College will hold Summer Session I registration for new and returning students, Monday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summer I classes begin Tuesday, May 9. Late registration continues through noon on May 10.

Application deadline for Summer Session II is June 1. Registration for Summer II is June 22 and classes begin June 26.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu.

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 10 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.