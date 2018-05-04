Chipola students honored at awards ceremony

MARIANNA—Chipola College recognized the outstanding achievements of its students at the recent annual Awards Ceremony. Awards were presented for academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The following students received academic awards: Benjamin Bridges of Marianna, National Leadership in Business; Mason Young of Marianna, Freshman Honors Award in English; Savannah Chorn of Slocomb, Ala., Sophomore Honors English Award; Valerie N. Sims of Marianna, Biology for Science Majors; Emma Andem of Marianna, Health Sciences Award; Hunter Hutton of Marianna, Freshman Chemistry; Jennifer Snowden of Blountstown, Sophomore Chemistry; Steven Cherry of Altha and Daniel Tillman of Marianna, Calculus I; Garrett McDaniel of Sneads, Calculus II; Sawyer O’Bryan of Altha, Calculus III; Katherine Detweiler of Blountstown, Accounting – AA/AS; Connie Land of Bonifay, Accounting – BSBA; Scott Smith of Marianna, General Management – BSBA; Brendon Hales of Cottondale, Computer Science – AA/AS; Connie Land of Bonifay and Tiffany McAdams of Ashford, Ala., Strategic Management – BSBA; Joel McKinnie of Chipley, Social and Behavioral Sciences; and Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown, Dr. Robert E. Ringer Award.

The following students received scholarship academic awards: Hayden White ($3,000) of Blountstown, Phi Theta Kappa FSU /PC Scholarship; Sara Smith of Graceville, Blayne Cherry of Altha, Kirsti Harris of Marianna, Greyson McCroan of Blountstown, Shyaire Smith of Graceville, FAMU Transfer Scholarships. Trent Woodham of Claksville, Colton Purvis of Blountstown, and Kalvin Peterson of Marianna, FSU/ PC Dean’s Choice Scholarship ($3,000); Brendon Hales of Cottondale, Austin Hunter of Marianna, Grey Basford of Bristol, Academic Scholarship ($2,000); Orion Douthit of Sneads, Colby Hargrove of Graceville, Student Success Scholarship ($1,500).

Students in Workforce Development programs received the following awards: Hossameldin Elsankary of Ponce De Leon, Automotive Technology; Steven Gross of Marianna, Corrections; Hudson Forsythe of Graceville, Firefighting; Jimmy Slater of Graceville, Law Enforcement; Kamrie Calloway of Malone, Cosmetology; Daniel Galvan of Chipley, Welding; Elijah Conrad of Bascom, Wade Robinson of Sneads, Engineering Technology and Christopher Johnson of Grand Ridge, Civil Engineering Technology.

Two students received awards for athletics: Nana Sule of Marianna, Charlton Keen Scholar Athlete Award and Krystal Goodman of Marianna, Neal Sportsmanship Award.

The following students received awards for extracurricular activities: Brendon Hales of Cottondale, Science Club; Abbi Rushing of Marianna and Ansleigh Walters of Chipley, SGA; Sawyer O’Bryan of Altha, Honors; Hayden White of Blountstown, PBL; Ann Marie Brown of Hosford and Katie Everett of Marianna, PTK All Florida Academic Team; Jackie Dudley of Grand Ridge, BSU.

Three awards were given to non-students. The student body selected, Jeff Bodart for the Distinguished Service Faculty Award; Director of Academic Center for Excellence, Bonnie Smith, for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award and Angie Tyler, for the Distinguished Professional Award.