Bliss obit

Frank R. Bliss, age 90 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday night, April 17, 2018 at the Washington County Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on August 8, 1927 in Union City, NJ to the late Frank and Barbara (Riehs) Bliss.

He is survived by his loving, Patricia (Nalevaiko) Bliss of Chipley, FL, one son, Robert Frank Bliss of Panama City, FL, one daughter, Christina Bliss Allen of Davenport, FL and four grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.