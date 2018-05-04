BCF Jazz Band ministers on tour

The Jazz Band at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) left Graceville on Wednesday, April 11, for a tour that would not only represent the college and leave a lasting impact on the lives of those they encountered, but also make a difference for eternity.

The BCF Jazz Band Spring Missions Tour included several local high schools, venues in Nashville, Tennessee, and three cities in the beautiful state of Georgia. At each location, the musically talented group performed classic jazz standards in schools and churches, telling others about The Baptist College of Florida and more importantly, sharing the love of Christ through their music.

However, members of the BCF Jazz Band wanted to do more than just tour, play music, and head home; they wanted to use their talents and abilities to truly minister to those in need. While in Nashville, the band performed for over 400 homeless men at the Rescue Mission telling the story of Jesus and offering hope to anyone that would listen. Then they traveled to Atlanta where they had the opportunity to connect with a homeless ministry and delivered lunches and care packages to people who lived under the bridges in the downtown area. The band also performed for a women’s homeless shelter during their time in Atlanta.

BCF Music Professor Ron Branning exclaimed that, “It is great to see how our music can lift the spirits of all of these people and provide them with a temporary respite from their situation, as well as let them know that there is hope for them and people that care.”

“This is the very heart of what we are all about here at The Baptist College of Florida,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. “We provide inspirational music and sing boldly, but our real joy is in ministering in the name of our Savior, the hope of the world, as the Jazz Band did on tour. Ministry is who we are at BCF!”

The tour concluded with two church performances. The first was held at Sardis Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia, and the final performance was at First Baptist of Ty Ty, Georgia.

For more information about the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.